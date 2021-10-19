This Couple Saved Over Rs 20 Lakh in Just 10 Months. Here's How

A couple recently claimed that they have saved £20,000 (over Rs 20.68 lakh) in just 10 months. They did so by ditching takeaways and branded products. The couple has shared the tips to save money on TikTok. The video shared by them has also gone viral on the short-video sharing app. Abby Dunsmure has reportedly shared her and her partner’s spending habits. She revealed how they have saved £20,000 in ten months. She said that they are aiming to save £90,000 in the next three years. Sharing the money-saving tips, Abby said that first, they opened a savings account to have their money altogether in one place.

“So my advice would be to open a savings account and keep all your bills and savings separate," she said.

Abby advised people to switch to own-brand products, Mirror reported. She asked people to try to get everything cheap with good quality to “save a lot of money."

Abby also advised people to stop visiting costly cafes and avoid takeaways. She termed the spending at cafes and restaurants as “unnecessary spending". She advised people to eat home-cooked foods. To inspire people for spending cautiously, she recommended they think about money in terms of working hours.

“For example, if a handbag costs £80 then it took you, for example, 8 hours to earn £80. Do you really want to spend £80 on a bag that took you 8 hours to earn?" she asked in the video adding that she would not spend her earnings on such items. In the final tip, she asked people to learn the difference between need and want.

The video has gone viral on TikTok. It has garnered almost 90,000 views, 4,200 likes, and hundreds of comments.

