This Couple With a 25-Year Age Difference is Often Mistaken as Grandfather-grandson

Love happens, and one can’t predict to whom, when or where. In such a scenario, age, gender or caste doesn’t seem to matter. This has been proved yet again by a duo, whose huge age difference is making news. Christopher Amato, who is 31, met his partner John (56) on a dating app in November 2019 while he was holidaying in Cuba. John was on a cruise ship nearby. Despite the huge gap of 25 years, the duo instantly fell in love and have been smitten ever since. Many strangers mistakenly assume that John is Christopher’s grandfather. Also, the couple has been receiving hate on social media platforms.

The same-sex couple has been sharing glimpses of their daily life, including their relationship, on Instagram and TikTok. However, they have faced a fair share of criticism on the internet due to their age difference. The duo’s social media accounts have been suspended 12 times because they ended up getting bullied or reported by people.

Christopher shared, “We’ve been called every name you could think of – people have wished us dead and said they hope we get AIDS or monkeypox – it’s relentless." Even when they go outside, people do approach them to ask if John is his dad — and after they rectify, people apologise for the same. Despite the negativity on social media, the couple found solace in their friends and family’s acceptance.

At first, the couple was scared that both of their family would not accept their relationship due to their age gap. But John’s daughter told him that she is happy as long as he is happy too. Christopher was also concerned that his mother Lori — who is almost the same age as John — will object, but such was not the case. His mother often visits them once a month in Portland, Maine, USA. John told Metro.co.uk that he and Lori have a great relationship. “I’m older than she is but it’s nice, we’re the same age and grew up in the same era," he added.

Speaking about his relationship, John shared that at first when they got together, he was a bit worried about the age gap — only because his daughter is the same age as Chris. “So I was a little reluctant to message him back," he added.

Christopher, who is from New Brunswick, moved to Portland in November 2021 after they dated for almost two years. He left his job at the Canadian postal service to live with his love. The couple got hitched in October 2021 in the Little Church of the West in Las Vegas, US.

