This Dad's Way of Waking Up Son Has Internet Reminisce Their Own Morning Troubles

It is one of the hardest tasks to get out of bed in the morning. But perhaps an even harder task lands on parents’ shoulders– getting their kids to school on time. This father seemed to have cracked the code of how to get that done. A clip was shared on Instagram where the father can be seen carrying his half-asleep son to the bathroom. He sits his son down in front of the wash basin and turns on the faucet. Scooping in some water in his hand, the dad washes his son’s face asking him to wake up. He does it several times until the son opens his eyes, and then he asks him one final time if he is awake before instructing him to brush his teeth. Take a peek at the hilarious clip here:

Advertisement

Social media users were in stitches over the clip. Several parents took to the comment section mentioning how adorable it was to see the son laugh as their children probably would not be as cheery. An Instagram user commented, “I wonder if this would work for my 16-year-old daughter? The ‘carrying her into the bathroom’ part might be a tad bit challenging for me."

Another user wrote, “Aw! Now I’m in tears remembering my late dad… He used to do this to my elder brothers when they pretended they were still sleeping."

“My dad used to throw a really wet washcloth on me in the morning or a small cup of really cold water," read the third comment.

The father has shared several adorable moments with his son on Instagram. In one such video, he is seen sitting in front of his son who is ready to give him a “massage". While the massage turns a little too harsh for the father, the giggles from the son certainly makes it sound like he is having loads of fun. Several social media users were laughing over the son’s final touch of the “massage" session.

Advertisement

Which moment between the father-son duo was your favourite?

Read all the Latest Buzz News here