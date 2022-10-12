This Dark Chocolate Maggi Video is Making Desis Cringe on the Internet

After Cold Coffee Maggi, this another recipe which includes dark chocolate in the prepation of these two minute instant noodles has now gone viral. Uploaded by Instagram food bloggers ‘Nerd Sisters,’ the video shows maggi being cooked using dark chocolate and syrup. In the background, one of the sisters can be heard narrating that eating this maggi was a dare for the one who lost a bet. “irritated of ‘Lovestoriyan’ in kesariya?😂 well, here’s our take on the trending audio!😉😍Dare a friend to try this maggi," read the caption of the video.

In the video, the person starts by putting milk in the pan and then further adds these instant noodles. Once done, the person can be seen adding cocoa powder and dark chocolate. While serving, a little chocolate syrup is also added. Have a look for yourself:

Since uploaded, the video has gone viral. “Hey bhagwan rip Maggie," commented an Instagram user. Another person wrote, “Maggie ke sath esa atyachar mat karo."

This comes just a few days after a recipe of cold coffee maggi went viral. The video showed a man pouring cold coffee onto a frying pan. He then opens the packet of Maggi and adds the instant noodles to the beverage. Also, he adds capsicum, chopped onion, coriander, and tastemaker. Finally, he adds coffee powder on top of the sizzling food. Once cooked, the dish is transferred to a plate and the man adds ketchup to give the finishing touch.

Also, earlier, a clip of the Mango Maggi in the making was shared by a food vlogger page The Great Indian Foodie on Instagram.

In the video, a lady is standing in front of a wide pan. She starts cooking by putting butter, water, masala, and the noodle cakes atop the pan. Now comes the moment it all goes haywire. She opens a bottle of mango juice and pours it out on the pan. The noodle cakes simmer and get ready immersed in the mango juice. Once done, she serves the Maggi and garnishes it with mango fruit and mango juice on the sides.

Bizarre foods make good content; good food is still a matter of discussion. Such as this Mango Maggi, Cold Coffee Maggi and now Dark Chocolate Maggi. Would you be up for trying a plate?

