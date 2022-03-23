This 'Demon’s House' in US Can Be Yours For Rs 2 Crore

A house that appears to be a doorway to hell with demonic symbols painted in the basement is being marketed as a wise investment. The home, which appears to be like any other in the neighbourhood, is weird thanks to the peaked attics to the dismal, dark basements.

The 1957 built house, dubbed as ‘Demon’s house,’ sparked a conversation on Reddit when one user posted pictures along with the link of its listing on the property website Zillow. Listed on the website 19 days ago, the house has been viewed over 3,100 times and is currently has offers pending, The Sun reported.

The 990 sqft average-looking property has gone on sale for $299,900. It is situated in Hyattsville in the US state of Maryland. The property can accommodate a single-family and boasts three bedrooms along with two bathrooms and an open parking area.

Advertisement

The most frightening and disturbing part about this house is the demonic symbols painted in the basement. There is a graphic of a big pentagram, a well-known Satanic emblem, painted in the basement.

Visitors to the property will also notice that the frightening basement has dark figures carved on the walls. A gigantic spider drawn on one of the walls, adjacent to another creepy pentagram, joins the gloomy designs.

The estate agent ignores the spooky wall inscriptions in the listing description, instead stating that the house has “lots of potential" if the buyer or an investor will “fully redo" the home. The Zillow ad continues, claiming that the house is a “commuter’s dream" because it is nearby to a bus and two metro stations.

Many Reddit users claimed this is not a demonic work,but the act of some mischievous kids.“This is tots just kids fooling around. I bet the house was empty and some kids broke in," said one person.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.