This Deserted USA City Has Had a Fire Raging Underground For More Than 60 Years

Ghost towns and deserted cities amuse people. While most places in the world follow the laws of Physics, some defy them and leave us speechless. Then some towns are abandoned due to a natural calamity, or a disaster caused by chemical leakages or viruses. A town that has been deserted and has a physics-defying phenomenon going on exists in the US that not a lot of people know about. The town has had a fire burning underground for more than 60 years now.

The town’s name is Centralia, and it is situated in Pennsylvania, USA. The east coast city was once a mining town where people lived but then in 1962, the mining activities stopped. A fire raged in a landfill and spread to the coal mines thousands of feet below the surface. Even today, the fire still burns after 61 years. The city is cut off from the general traffic and nobody lives here anymore. The city is now known only because of the fire.

Centralia did not suddenly go vacant. People slowly shifted out of here for decades and by 2020, the place was completely deserted. At its peak in 1890, around 2,700 people lived there. After 1962, the population saw a constant decline and it came down to 1,000 people in 1980 finally the last four residents moved out in 2020.

People have tried putting out the fire burning underground several times, but all attempts proved to be in vain. Residents left the city as harmful gases seep through the ground and into the air making it poisonous to humans. The steam billowing from a hole in the ground was tested and lethal levels of carbon monoxide were detected in the gas.

Most of the buildings here have been demolished by the Columbia County Redevelopment authority or reclaimed by nature and Centralia now looks like a ghost town.

