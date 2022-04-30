This Desi Innovation Can Recycle Your Old Clothes into Ropes | WATCH

In today’s day and age when the world is moving towards an irreversible process of environmental deterioration due to pollution, waste generation and overutilization of resources, a video of a machine, made in India, capable of recycling old clothes and churning them out as ropes has emerged on Twitter.

On April 23, IAS officer Supriya Sahu shared a video of a motorcycle that was converted into a machine. This machine can change old, discarded clothes (in this case, a saree) into ropes that could be used for various purposes. This engineering marvel can help preserve the longevity of our environment to some extent. Supriya also suggested the same and wrote – “Brilliant desi innovation for recycling of garments. There is so much local talent around us. All we need to do is to support and encourage these eco-warriors." She used the hashtag “reduce, reuse and recycle." Also known as the three Rs, reduce means to reduce the amount of waste we create every day, reuse means to reuse items as many times as possible before we discard them, and recycle means to use items in a different way.

Although the source of the video is still unknown, the video has gone viral and garnered more than 56,000 views since it was published six days ago. Along with this, it has accumulated over 3,700 likes and 725 retweets. Users in the comments section appreciated this and shared their methods of recycling. A user commented – “In our rural centres we have conducted training sessions for women as part of women empowerment. They actually recycle the unused clothes into these beautiful doormats. No machines were used just with hands." Another user showed his appreciation for the video and commented – “Too good! There is so much and so many like this in the country. Praying for them. Small and beautiful ideas. Re-use, Recycle as many things.. Save the environment, save yourself. Congratulations and Best Wishes to all of these people!"

What are your views about this innovation?

