This Desi Street Food Vendor is Giving Out Cotton Candy in Exchange for Human Hair

A Desi street vendor is giving out cotton candy in exchange for human hair. You read that right. In an innovative modern take on the barter system of olden times, the street vendor, Pratap Singh, could be seen in a video, handing out cotton candies to children bringing him wads of hair. Shared on his YouTube channel by a blogger called “Foody Vishal", the video has racked up almost 80,000 views at the time of writing this article. The blogger can be heard quipping on the “budiya ke baal" nickname that cotton candy has in the Hindi language. Some kids bringing the hairballs to get the candy could be heard saying that they were bringing balls of hair that had fallen off their mother’s head. The vendor told the vlogger that his candy is meted out in proportion to the amount of hair brought to him. The man also has a bag full of human hair that he has collected this way. He then sells the hair to wig-makers at the rate of Rs 3,000 per kilo. That’s surely a good way to augment his basic income.

The vendor has been doing it for the last four to five years. His innovative business strategy was praised by many commenters. “What a great concept," commented a viewer.

Advertisement

Cotton candy is a favourite among Desis. Recently, another culinary experiment involving cotton candy has come to light. Shared by a food vlogging page on Instagram titled Eat This Delhi’, the vlogger shows the entire recipe of Cotton Candy Maggi. In the clip, the vlogger starts heating up the pan and following the conventional steps of Maggi - Veggies, masala, water, noodle cakes. Then enters a giant, pale white cotton candy into the frame. The vlogger plucks the strands of the cotton candy and pours it into the pan. She mixes the cotton candy, that eventually melts into the Maggi, and then serves it into the dish to have it. Since being shared, the video has garnered more than 4 lakh views and almost 16,000 likes. While some netizens found the clip and the recipe it contained irksome, some were very curious to know how the Maggi tasted.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.