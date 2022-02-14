This Device Can Turn Cycle into Electric Bike and Anand Mahindra Loves it

India’s potential to create ground-breaking services is slowly surfacing as a norm. Indian inventors are slowly capturing substantial space in the industry and are coming up with some innovative and sustainable products. Among such visionaries is one inventor that recently got a big push from the man who is an important part of India’s industrial backbone – Anand Mahindra. Gursaurabh Singh is the founder and creator of Dhruv Vidyut Electric Conversion Kit (DVECK), a revolutionary technology that can convert any bicycle into a battery-powered and motorised vehicle, with a top speed of 25kmph and payload capacity of 170 kilograms, with utmost ease. You do not need big tools or mechanical expertise but a DVECK to achieve the feat.

Anand Mahindra, who is one of the billionaire industrialists of India, is known for an eye for remarkable efforts to make society better, one creation at a time. Recently, a tweet fostering collaboration between Mahindra and Singh surfaced on the micro-blogging platform, where the Mahindra & Mahindra honcho is lauding the brains behind DVECK.

In what seems to be a humbly-yet-creatively directed advertisement, a video shared by Anand Mahindra shows the marvels of DVECK through the visual medium. After introducing the inventor of DVECK, Gursaurabh Singh, the clip takes the viewers to the application of DVECK onto a basic bullhorn-handlebar bicycle.

Take a look:

Specifications such as 40 kilometres of range, resistance to extremely harsh conditions such as wet mud and burning fire, water-proof, rust-proof, and chargeable battery, phone charger, among many others, are displayed through the clip shared by Anand Mahindra. In a series of tweets, Mahindra elaborately talked about the influence the cognizance of this invention had on him.

“It is a good reminder for all automakers focussing on disruptive EVs that THIS EV revolution may be the most important one," wrote Mahindra.

Mahindra went on to confess his interest to become an investor despite the fact that this invention “will succeed commercially or be substantially profitable." He wrote, “I still would feel proud to be an investor," and requested Twitter users to get him in touch with Gursaurabh.

As it turns out, Mahindra’s interest reached the creator of DVECK, who, in a tweet, expressed that he is looking forward to talking to Mahindra and says that his “dream of getting this invention to the 8-crore people across India feels so within grasp all of a sudden."

We wish to see Gursaurabh’s invention reaching the 58 percent of India’s population, who still use bicycles as their primary mode of transportation.

