This Email a Boss Wrote to an Employee is Going Viral

Have you ever been summoned to your boss’ cabin or been asked by your manager to call him or her on a short notice? There is no denying that any of the above will set your heart beating harder than normal and you will probably feel a pang of panic as you make your way into your boss’ cabin or reach for your phone to dial the number. With most people complaining about unreasonable bosses in the corporate world, it is normal to assume the worst when your boss asks you to call. ‘Will I be reprimanded’, ‘Am I being fired,’ or ‘Am I being made redundant’ are the thoughts that would come to your mind even if it is for none of the above. However, a boss, who took efforts to assure an employee that she was not in trouble after asking her to call, is earning praise from all over the internet after the employee made their interaction public. A LADbible report says that he employee named Jess shared a video on TikTok praising her boss and saying she would ‘100 percent recommend working with people who get you.’

She starts the video by saying, “Anxious? Me? Not at all!" She then shows a screenshot of an e-mail her manager sent her at 8 am asking her to call when she had a chance. However, knowing fully well that such a directive is bound to induce panic in an employee, the boss put Jess at ease in the next sentence itself which said that nothing was wrong and they just wanted to enquire about how her time off had been. The e-mail continues: “Sounds good. Call me when you have a chance – NOTHING IS WRONG! We haven’t spoken and I wanted to see how your holidays were." The boss even asked her to not read anything else into the request.

With for 2.8 views and 600,000 likes, the post received several applauding comments for the boss who was praised for the simple but very effective approach. The official LinkedIn TikTok account even piped up, writing, “The best boss award goes to…" Another user called them a ‘good boss while another person called the email a ‘perfect one’. Some also went on to praise their own boss in the comment sections, saying they would do the same while several managers commented to say it was something they tried to do too.

A TikToker named Gabriella Cázares-Kelly commented claiming to be the boss in question. “I’m the boss. It’s common for me to call staff members and say, ‘can you come see me in my office? YOU’RE NOT IN TROUBLE’," the comment said.

