This Emotional Scene From Hrithik Roshan's 'Krrish' is Now a Hilarious Meme

A scene from Krrish featuring Hrithik Roshan has gone viral recently and has become the reason for several memes on social media. The image is from the scene where Priyanka Chopra is seen leaving for home after a camp and Hrithik Roshan can be seen standing with tears in his eyes as the bus goes away. During this time in the movie, she was unaware of the fact that Hrithik Roshan’s character Krishna was head over heels in love with her. Netizens have taken this opportunity to show off their creative skills and have given a comical twist to this scene from the 2006 Bollywood movie.

While few think this is from the time after missing the school bus on exam day, others believe it is after seeing a friend’s vacation pictures on Instagram. Have a look:

Meanwhile, the discussion on Krrish 4 has been ongoing for quite some time, and fans of the Krrish franchise are eagerly waiting for the latest updates on the project. In a conversation with The Times of India, Rakesh Roshan has revealed everything about the movie. He said that the work on the fourth film in the series is currently underway. The director-producer added that the pandemic had thrown a spanner in the works.

Last year, on June 23, Hrithik had officially announced ‘Krrish 4’ on the 15th anniversary of the movie. The first

‘Krrish’ (Koi Mil Gaya) was released on 23 June 2006. In the interview, Rakesh regretted that Hrithik Roshan does not do as many films every year. He further revealed that Hrithik loves to take up challenges and that he does not get the opportunity to play different and exciting characters that frequently, so he doesn’t do many films. The filmmaker added that Hrithik likes to work in movies where he can do full justice to the character, and he doesn’t always get that opportunity.

