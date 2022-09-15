This Ethiopian Tribe Follows Brutal Ritual of Whipping Women to Symbolise...

Traditional rituals can be tricky. Many of the old traditions that have been followed for aeons can tend to come across as misogynistic, oppressive or regressive in contemporary times. Some parts of the world will leave you baffled with weird masochistic rituals where one has to physically harm themselves to prove their manhood. However, we are today going to tell you about an insane traditional ritual still practised in an African country.

Africa is a continent rich in rituals and the birthplace of voodoo that is today a part of pop culture. However, the East African country of Ethiopia has a strange ritual that came to light in 2017 after photographer Jeremy Hunter captured shots of it. This traditional ritual has young women of the Hamar tribe being whipped brutally to signify the sacrifices they make for men.

According to a report in The Daily Mail, the tribe’s members think that the intricate scars show a woman’s capacity for love and provide her with the ability to ask those who whipped her for assistance if she ever needs it. In the Ukuli Bula tradition, ladies, who publicly profess their love for the young man at the centre of the celebration, a Rite of Passage ritual for boys, are subjected to whipping. The boy is then permitted to get married because the tribe believes the ritual makes them embrace manhood.

Part of this tradition also requires a man to prove he is ready for marriage by performing the feat of jumping across 15 cows or bullocks made to stand in a line. Those who fail are beaten up by women, while those who perform the feat successfully are deemed eligible for marriage. The passing of this ritual or Rite Of Passage, gives the men the title of Maza, and they can now whip the women.

It is still hard to digest that even in this era of modernity and progressiveness, there are hair-raising rituals still being practised in some parts of the world.

