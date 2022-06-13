This European Country Has More Cats Than Humans

Each country in the world has its own unique identity. From their culture and practices to locations and food, there’s a range of things that make it special. There’s one country that is famous for cats. Now, you must be wondering what’s so special about it. Well, the island has more cats than humans.

We are talking about Cyprus, a country a short distance from Lebanon. Although it is among the most densely populated countries in the world, cats beat humans in number here. They can be seen everywhere — from institutions and roads to homes. Roaming cats are a common sight.

Cyprus is home to 1.5 million cats:

If Ilha da Quemada Grande in Brazil is known as the island of snakes, Cyprus can be called the island of cats. The total population of people living in Cyprus is said to be a little more than 12 lakhs, but the population of cats living here is around 15 lakhs.

The funny part is that the people here are so used to living with so many cats that it doesn’t sound odd to them to have more cats than humans in a country. Cats are seen waiting for a treat outside the swimming pool, bar, hotel, or schools and colleges.

Where did all these cats come from?

The answer to this question is a bit uncertain. It is believed that the Roman queen Saint Helena brought hundreds of cats with her from Egypt to Cyprus. She wanted the snakes to run away from her kingdom, so she brought the cats to drive the snakes away.

Apart from this, archaeologists say that a cat was also buried with humans in a tomb found in 7500 BC, meaning that the tradition of raising cats here is older than Saint Helena’s arrival.

In the year 2007, another theory surfaced that in the olden days, people used to keep cats in homes to keep rodents away. Now whatever the reason, the fact that Cyprus is a cat paradise cannot be denied.

