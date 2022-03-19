This Fabric Can 'Hear' Your Heartbeat, Here's How

Amid the growing popularity of fitness gadgets to track one’s health, scientists have now come up with a fabric that can act as a microphone and even hear the wearer’s heartbeats.A team of researchers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and Rhode Island School of Design (RISD) has developed a special fiber that can pick different sounds and convert acoustic signals into electrical signals.

As per a study published in the journal Nature, the fabric can be woven into a material and can hear sounds like handclaps and even the heartbeat of the person wearing it.

In order to design the fiber, the researchers drew inspiration from the human eardrum. Material scientist at MIT, Yoel Fink explained that the eardrum is also made of fibers and the cochlea converts the vibrations to electrical signals. “In the eardrum’s inner layers, collagen fibers radiate from the center, while others form concentric rings," Fink added. He said that these crisscrossing fibers are similar to the fabrics that people weave and are responsible for our hearing ability.

Shedding light on the concept, Wei Yan, a material scientist at Nanyang Technological University, Singapore, claimed that although acoustic fabrics have been there for hundreds of years, the new fiber is a completely different concept. She added that earlier, these fabrics were used to dampen sound while the one developed by them acts as a microphone.

Similar to the functioning of a human eardrum, the new fabric vibrates at nanoscale due to sound. To develop the new fabric, researchers weaved cotton fibers and a stiff material called Twaron that can together convert incoming sounds into vibrations. They also weaved a single thread containing blend of piezoelectric materials that produce voltage upon being bent or pressed.

The piezoelectric-containing fiber then creates electric signals on bending that can be sent to a device that records voltage through a tiny circuit board.

The fabric has the ability to catch sensitive sounds that can range from sounds in a quiet library to even heavy traffic. Highlighting the potential of the fabric, material scientist at Scotland’s Rural College, Vijay Thakur said that it can be used for multiple purposes like observing the functioning of the human body to monitoring the integrity of aircraft materials.

