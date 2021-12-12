This Food Experiment Compares Idli, Dosas Made of Parboiled and Raw Rice Batter

Food Science is a field that does not look complicated but is every bit important than other fields of science. All those food recipes that we diligently follow while making our favourite dishes at home do not result from accidents but go through a lot of hits and trials, and more importantly, research.

This particular concept was made crystal clear by a food researcher and blogger, Swetha Sivakumar. Swetha conducted a food experiment in which she used the very popular South Indian dishes, Idli and Dosa, and showed why recipes stringently ask people to boil the rice before making the batter.

She displayed her experiment on a Twitter thread and also posted the same on her blog ‘Upgrade My Food.’ In the thread, Swetha explains the premise of her experiment and writes, “Why do idli/dosa recipes always ask for parboiled rice? What happens if we make idli, dosa batter with raw rice? To find out, I ran an experiment.

Swetha made two separate batters – one with urad dal and parboiled rice and one with urad dal and raw rice.

She used the exact same water ratios and blending time for both the batters and compared the texture of the two batters before keeping them out in the sun for one day to trigger the process of fermenting.

She then analysed how different the two batters are in terms of fermentation. The batter made of parboiled rice fermented quicker than the batter made of raw rice. Swetha explains that since parboiled rice is already cooked a bit, it provides the lactobacillus bacteria with a boost to hog on the sugars present in rice. It sort of gives the bacteria a head-start if the rice is already boiled.

Now that both the batter were ready, it was time to make idlis and dosas and actually see how differently will the dishes turn out to be. It turns out that the parboiled batter made thicker idlis, i.e., it got ‘more lift’ as compared to the raw rice batter. But, on the contrary, the raw rice batter won when it came to dosas. According to Swetha’s food experiment, the raw rice batter dosa was crispier and tastier.

This food experiment made it clear how raw rice batter isn’t always a bad option. Rather it can make your dosas tastier, if not idlis.

