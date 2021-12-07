This German Shepherd Born With Rare Condition Will Always Look Like a Puppy

Dogs usually grow to their full size by the second or third year of their life but for Ranger, a four-year-old German Shepherd, the clock of ageing seems to have stopped. The dog despite its age still looks like a puppy and will only grow to one-third of the size of a regular adult German Shepherd. The reason is a medical condition called pituitary dwarfism or Growth Hormone Deficiency. As per Ranger’s owner, the condition was caused by inbreeding, reported Daily Star. However, despite Ranger’s rare medical condition leading to long term health complications and shorter life expectancy, his owner Shelby Mayo has been receiving requests to breed the dog to create more dogs that will “forever remain a puppy".

Ranger’s unique physical features have also turned him into a social media celebrity and his Instagram page has nearly 1.4 lakh followers. While Shelby is happy about the love and attention Ranger is getting, she remains concerned about the future complications. Shelby said that the focus should be on limiting the effects of inbreeding and breeders should be more aware of ways to prevent it.

Advertisement

She added that Ranger has been lucky to have a good life but dwarfism is more prevalent in certain breeds of dogs, including German Shepherds and Corgis, and can significantly reduce the animal’s lifespan. Shelby revealed that Ranger faced a lot of trouble due to his medical condition. He initially lost all his fur due to a low thyroid level but thankfully, the medical treatment was able to reverse the effects. Ranger now follows a regular healthy diet but initially had trouble eating.

The dog lives with his elder sister Jessie and despite his condition, he manages to keep up with her energy level.

Shelby has been using Ranger’s popularity on Instagram to raise awareness about issues related to inbreeding and sells merchandise to raise funds for Pets with Disabilities Rescue, a charity that works to rehabilitate and find new homes for pets with disabilities.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.