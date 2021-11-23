This Giant Mexico Cave Has 500,000 Years Old Huge Crystal Pillars

The Giant Crystal Cave in Mexico is a working mine that is popular for its extraordinary selenite crystals. There are giant crystal pillars buried about 984 feet below Sierra de Naica Mountain in Chihuahua, Mexico.

The mine was discovered in 2000 by two brothers, who worked for Industrias Peñoles. They were reportedly mining a tunnel underneath the Naica Mountain and accidentally stumbled upon the mine. These crystals are actually made of gypsum, a type of mineral used as a filler in the paper and textile industries. It is also used in cement to make buildings.

You will be surprised to know that these crystal pillars are more than 5,00,000 years old. Many are so big that they can be easily walked on. Since they were buried beneath the earth for years, the crystals kept growing.

According to the Science How Stuff Works website, human beings can’t enter the cave without a special cooling suit. With 90 to 99 percent humidity, the temperatures inside the cave can go up to 58°C. There is no natural light inside it and the air is also acidic, which makes it dangerous for human beings.

Very hot liquefied rocks, i.e., magma, were found under these crystals, and about 26 million years ago, groundwater laced with calcium sulfate entered the caves and heated from magma below, which began to create the gigantic crystals.

According to scientists, it must have happened that when the magma came out, groundwater was at 98 feet high and 33 feet wide in the cave. The temperature of the cave was more than 58°C and at such a temperature, anhydrite, present in the water, remained in its original form, but as soon as the temperature dropped slightly below 58, it started taking the shape of crystals.

The magma below the ground began to keep the water above at a temperature of around 58 degrees, but the temperature did not increase beyond that. Due to which the crystals continued to grow immensely for thousands of years.

