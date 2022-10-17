This Hearing, Speech-impaired Couple is Running a Wholesome Pani Puri Stall in Nashik

A hearing and speech impaired couple have been running a pani puri stall in Nashik and their bright smiles have lit up the Internet. In a video shared by Instagram food vlogger ‘Street Food Recipes’, the couple can be seen joyfully sharing how they take on the trade. The man demonstrates through his hand gestures how the two of them have their physical impairments and how they work together. They communicate with their customers through simple gestures as well. For instance, the woman can be seen confirming the requisite spice level from a customer using gestures.

The hygienic and neat little stall sells pani puris near Jatra Hotel, Adgaon Naka, Nashik. Everything they sell is homemade, including the puris. The food vlogger also commended how hygienically the couple runs their stall. “Everything they serve is homemade by them, even the puris. I really love how they maintain cleanliness while serving the food. This couple are the real influencers that our generation should follow and learn from," read the caption.

“They had something special that many couples lack even when they have everything. God bless them," an Instagram user commented. “Everyone should visit here and boost their morale! Truly Inspiring," said another. “More power to them," yet another Instagram user wrote.

Recently, a report surfaced of a 62-year-old visually-impaired man from Telangana who has been setting an example for people from all walks of life by repairing agriculture pump-set motors by climbing down wells in farmlands for the past 50 years. Rajaiah, a native of Manikyapur village in Bhimadevarapalli mandal of combined Karimnagar district, lost his eyesight after consuming some locally-made medicine when he was a child. At one point, his father even advised him to seek alms to eke out a livelihood.

Rajaiah did not listen. He perceived his impairment as a challenge and learnt the craft of repairing agriculture pump-set motors within a short time. Soon, he became popular as an agricultural motor mechanic in his native village as well as in the surrounding villages.

