This Homemade Buggati Chiron Replica Can Put the OG Supercar to Shame

Buggati supercars aren’t just the fastest wheels on the road but also one of the most expensive ones in the market. So, if you make them at home, you may as well save a few thousand dollars. The idea of making a Buggati at home may sound just absurd but a group of Vietnamese car enthusiasts has done it with clay-made Chiron. The video of this ‘making’ has now gone viral.

Shared on a YouTube channel, NHET TV, the video featured the making of a Buggati Chiron replica right from scratch. Constructing the outer frame with steel, the car enthusiast plasters the car with clay before fitting the engine and other machinery. The video also shows the makers painting the car’s exterior in Blue and Black colour. The whole process took almost a year but at the end of it, the car was not just a showpiece replica but a fully functional machine.

“We spent 1-year building this car. Realizing our dream of owning a Bugatti Chiron supercar in our way, guys who don’t have a lot of money," reads the caption of the video on YouTube.

Since being premiered online 10 days ago, the YouTube video has received nearly 9.5 million views along with several appreciative reactions and shares on other social media platforms.

India Police Service officer Dipanshu Kabra posted the video on his Twitter timeline along with an appreciative caption for the maker’s creativity and hard work

Packed with an 8.0 L Quad Turbocharged W16 Petrol engine, the Buggati Chiron can deliver a mind-blowing output of 1500 PS of power and 1600Nm of torque. The supercar is capable of clocking 0-100 kmph in just 2.5 seconds with top speed going up to 420 kmph. While this luxury sports car is yet to be launched in India, enthusiasts expect it to come with a price tag of around Rs 21 crore (approx), if and when it makes a debut in India.

