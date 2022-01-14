This Hyderabad Cafe Wraps Ice Cream in 24K Gold Foil and Netizens Want to Take a Bite

The food blogger shared that the gold foil-covered ice cream is known as the Mini Midas and it comes at the price of Rs. 500 plus taxes. From Kaju Katli, Rasgulla to Gulab Jamun and Besan Ke Ladoo, Indian sweets are simply mouth-watering. Apart from the famous sweet dishes, there are several delicacies which are not known or have recently been invented, as an experiment. Though it is difficult for people to travel across the country and unveil oddly delicious recipes, food bloggers have come to our rescue, and they never leave their followers disappointed.

Recently, a food blogger, who goes by the name of Abhinav Jeswani, shared a video of a dessert, coated with gold foil instead of silver. Posting the video on his Instagram page, Just Nagpur Things, Abhinav revealed that the gold foil-covered ice cream is known as the Mini Midas and it comes at the price of Rs 500 plus taxes. In the caption, he shared that the video was shot when he was visiting Banjara Hills in Hyderabad. During his stay, Abhinav visited a café, Huber & Holly, wherein the ice cream is served in a grand way. The food blogger approved the gold foil-coated ice cream and urged people to give it a try when they are in Hyderabad. “24K Gold Ice Cream in Hyderabad. Literally one of the best ice-creams I ever had," he captioned the post.

In the video shared by Abhinav, the cafe staff is seen filling the cream on top of an ice cream cone that already had several layers of chocolates and other ingredients. He tops the cream with some gold foil sheets and sprinkles toppings on it. Apart from the ice cream, its presentation with nitrogen smoke and crackers has hyped the dish.

Shared on December 30, the video has so far racked up over 3.1 million views and hundreds of comments. While some people mocked the gold foil of the ice cream, there were many who expressed the desire of tasting a scoop of it.

