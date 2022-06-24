This Indian Girl Has a Hilarious Message For People Who Don't Reply to Texts

Waiting for a reply? Aren’t we all. A video that is now going viral features an Indian woman who expresses her frustration toward people who don’t reply to texts. We all have that one friend on our list who takes ages to reply, or at times, does not reply at all. And this woman has a special message for such people. The video has been posted by content creator Renal Chaturvedi, who works at a Walmart in Chicago. “Suno na. Jab reply karna hi nahi hai toh mobile bech kar radio kyu nahi le lete?!!!," the woman says at the beginning of her video.

In the caption, she wrote, “Ooppppsssss."

Advertisement

Since uploaded, the reel on Instagram has managed to gather over 3K views. The netizens are ably to relate to the video. Many can be seen leaving laughing emojis in the comment section. “Sahi bola," commented an Instagram user. Another person wrote, “So cute baby." In the video, the woman can be seen using a baby-like accent.

The woman has nearly 8K followers on Instagram. In several other reels, the woman can be seen mimicking movie dialogues and songs. She has various such reels on her Instagram page.

In another such post with which the netizens can relate, industrialist Harsh Goenka took to Twitter to share people’s thoughts on going back to their office. He posted an old picture of a pie chart originally designed by @corporatcomics which explained the reasons for not going to the office. While some cited serious reasons like they wanted to be around their families, were “more productive" while being at their homes and did not want to “waste time in traffic," some others gave a funny response. These include answers like the happiness of not meeting and greeting their colleagues. The majority of netizens, however, cited wearing “full pants" as the reason behind not wanting to go back to the office.

Advertisement

Many of his followers also dropped interesting views in the comments section of the post. While one social media user was clueless on where her footwear and clothing were, the other believed that his clothes won’t fit him after spending more than a year at home.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.