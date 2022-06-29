This Influencer's Recreation of Fashion Shows with Everyday Objects is Hilariously Accurate

Public events have become fertile grounds for the rise of meme culture, and fashion events continue to be one of the favourite meme fodder for netizens. Recently, a video has gone viral as it shows a man mocking the high-end haute couture events. The 39-second video shared on Twitter by a user named Ajayita shows content creator Shaheel Shermont Flair carrying objects like a wooden bench, a tin sheet folded around him like a gown from a high-end fashion house and much more.

What makes the video stand out is the panache with which he performed the ramp walk even in his very humble settings. The video began with Flair wearing the walking tool over his simple t-shirt and pair of shorts, the next look worn by him featured a folded tin sheet that could easily pass off as an exquisite dress. Taking a hilarious dig at the confusing elements of fashion shows, Flair next carried a woman around his waist and walked as though she was a fashion prop. All this while he kept a serious face.

In the next shot, the man showed up wearing a door. Through the hole around its metal sheet, the man carried the door around his neck and held it with his arms like an abstract accessory.

The video has garnered over four lakh views since it was shared on Wednesday. Ajayita shared the video on the social media platform, along with the caption, “Most fashion shows these days."

Tweeples have shared their take on the hilarious video as well. One of the top comments on the tweet read, “Desi fashion show."

Comments on Flair’s Instagram post also gathered some interesting reactions. As one viewer put it, “Dude, you are hilarious."

In another video, where Flair used regular items as fashion accessories, a viewer commented, “Your moves are even better than professional models." Another user wrote, “So relatable."

In his other videos, Flair has worn water pipes, buckets and baskets as fashion accessories.

