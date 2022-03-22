This iPhone Texting Hack is Making People Go 'Pew Pew' on TikTok

If you own an iPhone, you are bound to come across new features and tricks that will at times leave you amazed. Recently, a TikToker revealed a texting trick, and the iPhone hack is sending social media users into a frenzy. According to Ladbible, the video clip features Made In Chelsea star Jamie Laing discovering ‘a pointless iPhone hack’, wherein he sent the text message ‘pew pew’ and was greeted with a surprise on his screen. Sharing a video demonstrating the hack, Laing said, “New trick on the iPhone if you send a text message to someone on text message, look what happens, look at this!" He said, ‘pew pew’ and simultaneously typed the phrase on his phone. He said, “you ready? send." As soon as he sends the text message, a flash of brightly coloured lasers shot out of the message bubble, to which the TikToker exclaimed, “I know, what?" Notably, this hack only works with iPhone users.

Do you want to see the lasers on your iPhone screen too? Here are the steps to do the secret iPhone texting trick:

Step 1: Head to your ‘Messages’ app, the hack won’t work in WhatsApp or Facebook Messenger.

Step 2: Open a chat and in the text message box – type the phrase – ‘pew pew.’ You can keep it in upper or lower case.

Step 3: Write it down and send it. As soon as you send the message, watch those laser colours go flying.

If you have got your volume up, you will be treated with another surprise. You will be greeted with a sound effect that is reminiscent of a Star Wars lightsaber.

Similar effects can be triggered with text messages like ‘Happy birthday’, ‘Congratulations’, ‘Happy New Year’, and etc.

