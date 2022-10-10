'This is Harassment': Urvashi Rautela Called a Stalker for 'Following' Rishabh Pant to Australia

Indian actress Urvashi Rautela has been making headlines after she “followed" Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant all the way to Australia. These speculations came in after she shared a photo of herself aboard a flight on her Instagram page. “Followed my heart, and it led me to Australia," the caption of the post read. While many took to social media and shared the usual memes about the same, there were people who pondered upon the serious issue: is the actress exhibiting problematic, more specifically, stalker behaviour?

Even after being repeatedly called out, the actress recently shared another image on her Instagram handle. She can be seen wearing a green lehenga. “Kaise bhula doon usko. Maut insaan ko aati hai, yaadon ko nahi," she wrote in the caption.

“What if a man would’ve done this to any female cricketer..??" wondered a person on Twitter.

“Urvashi rautela is a psychopath. What she is doing is not funny or cute, its harassment. Chasing a committed man for attention is very creepy. Also proves women cant handle rejection either (sic)," wrote another Twitter user.

Here are a few tweets:

Urvashi and Rishabh reportedly dated each other for a brief period of time. Of late, they have been grabbing the headlines for their alleged war of words on social media.

It all started when Urvashi Rautela, in an interview, claimed that ‘RP’ waited all night to meet her during one of her shoots in Delhi. “Mr RP came to the hotel lobby and wanted to meet. Ten hours passed and I fell asleep. I couldn’t attend any calls and when I woke up I saw 16-17 missed calls and I felt so bad that someone was waiting for me and I couldn’t meet them. I told him we’ll meet when you come to Mumbai. We met in Mumbai but a huge drama happened with the paps and all," she said.

Following this, Rishabh Pant responded without naming the actress. “It’s funny how people lie in interviews just for some meagre popularity and for hitting the headlines. Sad how some people are thirsty for fame and name. May God bless them," he wrote on Instagram stories. Not just this but the cricketer also added hashtags-Mera Picha Chhoro Behen (leave me alone sister) and Jhuth Ki Bhi Limit Hoti Hai (There’s a limit to lies too). However, Pant later deleted this post.

