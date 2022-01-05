This is How a Magnetar Spat Out Enormous Flare Equivalent to Force of Billion Stars

In a rare study, scientists have managed to find a powerful flare spat by a magnetar of a neutron star. A neutron star comes into existence when a massive star collapses at the end of its life. Describing the process that takes place within a dying star, NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration) said that protons and electrons in the neutron’s core are crushed into a compact form of a solar mass that combines intense gravity with high-speed rotation and mighty magnetic forces. Consequently, a neutron star is approximately 1.3 to 2.5 solar masses, one solar mass is the mass of our sun, or about 330,000 Earths squeezed into a sphere measuring just 20 kilometers in diameter.

A study published in the Nature journal revealed the findings made by scientists at the University of Valencia. The observation of the tremendous flare from the magnetar located in the Sculptor Galaxy, a spiral galaxy about 13 million light-years from Earth, was carried out automatically with the help of an Artificial Intelligence (AI) of a system developed at the Image Processing Laboratory (IPL) of the University of Valencia. Published in Nature Journal on December 22, the study revealed that the giant flare was detected on April 15, 2020 by the Atmosphere–Space Interactions Monitor (ASIM) instrument on the International Space Station.

Advertisement

The AI component inside the ASIM pipeline detected the flare, which was a violent energy surge that lasted just 0.16 seconds. The study also mentioned that the surge signal decayed rapidly, making it indistinguishable from background noise in the data.

To arrive at their conclusion, scientists spent more than a year as they analysed ASIM’s two seconds of data collection. For their research, scientists divided the event into four phases based on the magnetar’s energy output, and then measured variations in the star’s magnetic field caused by the energy pulse when it was at its peak.

Alberto J. Castro-Tirado, lead author of the paper described the power of the flare emitted by the magnetar in a statement, “Even in an inactive state, magnetars can be one hundred thousand times more luminous than our Sun, but in In the case of the flash that we have studied –the GRB2001415– the energy released is equivalent to that radiated by our Sun in one hundred thousand years."

Advertisement

“Seen in perspective, it has been as if the magnetar wanted to indicate its existence to us from its cosmic solitude, singing in the kHz with the force of a Pavarotti of a billion suns", said co-author of the paper Víctor Reglero in a statement.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.