Plant-based Diet Cures Man's Severe Migraine in Three Months

A plant-based diet cured a man of severe migraine in just three months, says a study. The report published in BMJ Journals says that the 60-year-old man had been suffering from frequent migraine attacks for 12.5 years. The patient was then advised to follow the Low Inflammatory Foods Everyday (LIFE) diet, which is a nutrient-dense, dark green leafy vegetable-rich, whole food plant-based diet. Within two months, his headache frequency is said to have declined from 18 to 24 headache days per month to 1, and he discontinued his preventive and abortive migraine medications. After three months, the patient had no headaches. The diet has shown better results than medicines which are available in the market.

Talking about how migraine was affecting his life, the patient said: “I am a photographer, and migraines made my job almost impossible. Before I changed my diet, I was suffering six to eight debilitating migraines a month, each lasting up to 72 hours. Most days, I was either having a migraine or recovering from one."

Interestingly, after the patient started the LIFE diet and his migraine frequency diminished, he also achieved allergy relief and improved lipid levels, says the report. After starting this diet, the patient showed a marked rise in beta-carotene levels in his blood. Beta-carotene, which is abundant in the dark green leafy vegetable-based LIFE diet, has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. By following the new diet, the patient found out that salmon, egg whites and iced tea triggered a mild headache. “Within one month of beginning a nutrient dense plant-based diet that included primarily lots of dark green leafy vegetables, fruits, beans, oatmeal, and a daily green smoothie, I was able to get off migraine medications. I have not had a migraine in seven years now. I can’t even remember the last time I had a headache. I am no longer a prisoner in my own body," added the patient.

The link between diet and migraine is not new. It has been found before that certain foods can either trigger an attack or worsen it. The most frequently reported trigger foods include chocolate, cheese, alcohol, coffee and citrus items. The paper concluded that a whole food, plant-based diet may offer a safe, effective and permanent treatment for reversing chronic migraines, particularly in those with refractory disease.

