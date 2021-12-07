This is How Ravichandran Ashwin Helped Ajaz Patel Get Verified on Twitter

India beat New Zealand by a mammoth 372-run margin in the recently concluded second Test to clinch the series 1-0. While Indian spin maestro Ravichandran Ashwin won his ninth Man of the Series award as he was almost unplayable, another spinner, New Zealand’s Ajaz Patel too made headlines after becoming the only third player in history to take all 10 wickets in an innings. While Patel’s heroics grabbed eyeballs, people realised that his Twitter profile was yet to be verified. Ashwin too noticed the missing blue checkmark and stepped in to help Patel. Ashwin took to Twitter, tagged ‘The Verified blue badge source’ page, and wrote, “Dear @verified, a ten wicket bag in an innings definitely deserves to be verified here! @AjazP."

Advertisement

Ashwin’s effort was acknowledged and Patel got his “blue tick" in hours. The off-spinner also made sure to thank the verified page.

Earlier, Ashwin whose game awareness and alertness on the cricket field has a separate fanbase found himself in a rather unusual situation where fans and viewers were left dumbfounded after the cricketer took an unusual review instantly after being dismissed in the first innings of the second Test on Saturday. It all began when Ashwin walked out in the middle following the departure of Wriddhiman Saha and took his guard to face the first delivery by New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel. Ashwin was clean bowled as the ball clipped the top of the off-stump and dislodged the bails, earning Patel his 6th wicket. Then, something bizarre happened. Assuming that he was wrongly given out for being caught behind, Ashwin went upstairs before realising his mistake and making a long walk back to the dressing room of Wankhede Stadium as the screen kept flashing the “decision under review" sign.

“What was that Ashwin?" was the collective sentiment of the fans who had tuned in on an exciting day of Test cricket. Memes and mockery followed next.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.