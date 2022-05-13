This is the First Picture of Black Hole at the Centre of Our Galaxy

Scientists handling the Event Horizon Telescope have captured the first-ever image of the black hole that occupies the centre of our Milky Way galaxy. It is believed that almost all galaxies have a giant black hole at the centre. Although seen for the first time, the existence of this supermassive black hole had been previously registered as scientists noticed stars orbiting around something massive, strong, and invisible. Now, the first photographic evidence of the black hole surfaced on May 12. The black hole is called Sagittarius A* or Sgr A* and made it very difficult for scientists to capture an image of it.

The Event Horizon Telescope team shared the image on Twitter and in the caption wrote, “We finally have the first look at our Milky Way black hole, Sagittarius A*. It is the dawn of a new era of black hole physics."

Advertisement

Take a look:

Capturing this image was an arduous task. Explaining why, EHT scientist, Chi-kwan (‘CK’) Chan, in a statement, said, “The gas in the vicinity of the black holes moves at the same speed – nearly as fast as light – around both Sgr A* and M87*. But where the gas takes days to weeks to orbit the larger M87*, in the much smaller Sgr A* it completes an orbit in mere minutes."

Scientist Chan was referring to the black hole at the centre of the Messier 87 galaxy. The M87* was the first ever black hole that was seen by humankind when EHT released its image in 2019. It was located 53 million light years away from our galaxy.

Although much closer, the Sgr A* was harder to capture because due to the extremely fast speed, the brightness and the pattern of the gases around the black hole was changing vigorously. Chan compared it to taking a “clear picture of a puppy quickly chasing its tail." Scientists claim that the black hole at the centre of our galaxy is comparatively less violent, despite its chaotic surroundings.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.