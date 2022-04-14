This is the Largest Comet Ever and it is Moving Towards Earth At Speed of 35,404 kmph

NASA’s Hubble telescope has confirmed that a comet with a nucleus 50 times bigger than normal is flying towards the earth. The estimated speed is 22,000 miles per hour, which is roughly 35,404 km per hour. David Jewitt, a professor of planetary science and astronomy at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), in a press release by NASA said, “This comet is literally the tip of the iceberg for many thousands of comets that are too faint to see in the more distant parts of the solar system. We’ve always suspected this comet had to be big because it is so bright at such a large distance. Now we confirm it is." Termed C/2014 UN271, it was discovered by astronomers Pedro Bernardinelli and Gary Bernstein. It was first observed in November 2010, when it was a whopping 3 billion miles from the Sun. Since then, it has been massively studied.

Several images of the celestial object were shared on the official Twitter page of NASA. “Big news! No. Really. NASA Hubble confirmed the largest comet ever. Its nucleus is bigger than Rhode Island. But don’t worry: the comet won’t come any closer to Earth than Saturn," read the caption. Have a look at the images:

Advertisement

The Hubble Telescope usually captures things in space that mesmerise the netizens and this was no different. Earlier this week, it captured a ‘glittering’ new galaxy which is also a ‘hotbed of vigorous star birth’, as described by NASA. Named NGC 1569, the dwarf galaxy lies approximately seven million light-years away from Earth. It is manufacturing blue star clusters which can be spotted in this image. “One of the still unresolved mysteries in astronomy is how and when galaxies formed and how they evolved. Most of today’s galaxies seem to have been already fully formed very early on in the history of the universe (now corresponding to a large distance away from us), their formation involving one or more galaxy collisions and/or episodes of strongly enhanced star formation activity (so-called starbursts)," NASA said.

As per NASA, this galaxy harbours two very prominent young, massive clusters and also a large number of smaller star clusters. The two young massive clusters match the globular star clusters which are found in the Milky Way galaxy.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.