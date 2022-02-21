This is What Happens to Human Brain During Long-term Stay in Space

The knack for space exploration has resulted in humans developing state-of-the-art technology to pierce into the abyss of the cosmos. Multiple space missions are carried out, which also include sending a human to space for a substantial period of time. However, in that pursuit, the human brain goes through some structural changes, a new study has suggested. The study, published in Frontiers in Neural Circuits, throws light on the changes in the structural connectivity in the brain post a long-duration space flight. The microstructural changes are significant enough to be considered as foundational evidence for future research in the field of human-space interaction.

The research was the result of a collaborative effort between Roscosmos, the Russian space agency, and the European Space Agency (ESA). The team of researchers, led by Dr Floris Wuyts of University of Antwerp, studied the brains of 12 male astronauts right before and after their flight journey to the International Space Station. In addition, the brains of these 12 astronauts were again studied after 7 months of their return on Earth from the ISS.

To churn desirable results, the researchers used a brain imaging method known as fibre tractography, which basically is a 3-D reconstruction technique that uses MRI or dMRI scans to analyse the structure and connectivity inside the brain. “Fibre tractography gives a sort of wiring scheme of the brain. Our study is the first to use specific method changes in brain structure after spaceflight," said Wuyts in a press release.

The researchers found changes in the neural connections between various motor areas of the brain. The concept of ‘the learned brain’ also surfaced during the study, which represents the level of neuroplasticity the brain adapts to during its journey to space inside a human body. This was a first since, before this study, changes in the level of connections were never found.

The research can contribute to further space exploring flights and better prepare humans, making them more adaptable and resilient to the uncertain situation that humans might face in their pursuit of knowledge about the cosmos.

