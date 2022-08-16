'This Is What True Love It': Video Of Husband Taking Care Of Ailing Wife Viral

On social media, it’s usually the cat and dog videos that go viral. However, these days, a husband’s love for his ailing wife is setting major couple goals. In the video, the husband is combing his wife’s hair in the hospital. Let us also show you this viral video in which the husband is setting some high standards for other men.

Watch the video here

The viral video of the couple has been shared on an Instagram page named RVCJ. In the video, a woman, visibly sick, is sitting on the bed. She appears feeble and hence cannot do her work. Her husband supports her and is seen combing her with love. The husband treats her wife with utmost care while showering all the love.

Netizens also all praises for the couple after watching this cute video. The video was shared on Sunday, and so far, it has garnered more than 1.9 million views. One user wrote in the comment box, “I want this too. Their love is beyond boundaries. Just look at the face of the uncle. He is so worried. I wish speedy recovery to his beloved."

Another user wrote, “This is what true love is. Their purity of love reflects the kind of bond they share. I hope the lady recovers soon and gets back home healthy".

