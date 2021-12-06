This is Why Heliosphere is Shaped Like a Croissant

A study, published last year, has revealed that a croissant-shaped magnetic force-field known as the heliosphere surrounding the Sun stretches more than twice the distance of Pluto. A follow-up of this study has now revealed why the shape of the heliosphere resembles that of a croissant. The heliosphere can be described as a bubble that shelters life on Earth and protects the planets within the solar system from powerful radiation emanating from supernovas, which are the final explosions of dying stars throughout the universe.

The study published last week in The Astrophysical Journal reveals the findings of scientists from the University of Boston, and University of Maryland. The study led by BU astrophysicist Merav Opher offers a breakthrough discovery in our understanding of the cosmic forces that shape the protective bubble surrounding our solar system. For their study, the team of researchers ran computer simulations of the heliosphere, based on models built through observable data and theoretical astrophysics.

Researchers have named the predictive models of the heliosphere as SHIELD (Solar-wind with Hydrogen Ion Exchange and Large-scale Dynamics). The simulations and analysis of available data showed that it is the presence of neutral hydrogen particles streaming from outside our solar system that plays an essential role in the way the heliosphere takes shape.

In a statement by the University of Boston, it was mentioned that the team wanted to understand why heliospheric jets become unstable. Opher said in a statement, “We see these jets projecting as irregular columns, and astrophysicists have been wondering for years why these shapes present instabilities.”

SHIELD models predicted that the heliosphere, traveling in tandem with the Sun and encompassing the solar system, does not appear to be stable. Opher’s model showed the heliosphere is shaped more like a croissant or even a round donut. The reason the peculiar shape of the heliosphere arises is speculated to be due to the presence of neutral hydrogen particles. Neutral hydrogen particles are so called because they have equal amounts of positive and negative charge that net no charge at all.

