This is Why Paper Juice Boxes Have The Triangular Flaps on Both Sides

Juices are consumed by us almost every day and most of them come in paper boxes. But have you ever noticed the triangular flaps on both sides of the juice box? Even if you have, chances are that you must have taken them to be part of the attractive design. It seems the flaps have a completely different function which has nothing to do with design.

The triangular flaps on the corners of the juice box have a very important job that many people aren’t aware of. You are required to open them while enjoying the juice, it makes the box handier and mainly helps the children to hold the paper box properly.

What this essentially does is stop the juice from spilling. It is quite common for kids to dirty their clothes when drinking any liquid. The fact that the drink squirts when you consume it with a straw from a paper box makes matters worse. Once you decide to use the flaps in the right way, you are sorted.

Advertisement

This is one life hack that will surely impress parents. Children, and in many cases adults, tend to spill juices on their clothes. These stains aren’t easy to get rid of and can add to your laundry woes.

>How to do it?

Take the juice box and lift the flap on top of it. Repeat it for the flap on the other side. Both the flaps when lifted should look like wings of the box. The rest is simple, the juice box needs to be held by the wings.

The whole idea of putting the juice inside the box was simple to make it simple to carry and drink on the go. The spillage makes this whole experience uncomfortable. While you are on the go, if you carry the juice box by the flap you can guarantee that there will be no liquid gushing out of it.

Now that we know this amazing trick, just teach your child the right way to drink the juice from the pack and you are sorted.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.