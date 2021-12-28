This is Why Paulo Coelho Was Not Angry When Pirated Editions of His Books Were Sold

We have seen street hawkers sell pirated versions of books on roadsides, bus stands, subway stations, for sometimes less than half the price. It may be considered piracy by law, but this is the only way of making a living for these people. Even if they realize it is a loss for the writers, people sell the pirated editions so they can feed their families. Instead of dismissing it, bestselling Brazilian novelist Paulo Coelho has a different take on it. The celebrated author shared a picture of a street hawker in India selling a bunch of books, including two of Coelho’s famous paperbacks. Coelho shared the young boy’s photo on Twitter and wrote, “People call this “pirate" editions. For me this is an honor, an honest way for this young man to make money."

His heartfelt approach won several hearts. The post made a lot of sense to some netizens who showered him with praises.

Back in September, Coelho stumbled upon a picture of an autorickshaw in Kerala. The photo with ‘The Alchemist’ connect went viral. The 74-year-old renowned writer was humbled by the gesture and shared the image on Twitter. “Kerala, India (thank you very much for the photo)," tweeted Coelho on the microblogging site.

A few years ago, Coelho shared, “Some call this “piracy". I call it a medal to any writer who understands that there are no better reward than to be read."

Back in 2012, Coelho showed support to the notorious file-sharing site the Pirate Bay. Calling on “pirates of the world" to “unite and pirate everything I’ve ever written", he shared a message on his blog and signed off as ‘The Pirate Coelho.’ The author shared with readers about “a new and interesting system to promote the arts."

IIn another blog, Coelho revealed his thoughts on S.O.P.A. He said, “All writers want what they write to be read, whether in a newspaper, blog, pamphlet, or on a wall," he said. Coelho added, “The more often we hear a song on the radio, the keener we are to buy the CD. It’s the same with literature. The more people ‘pirate’ a book, the better."

