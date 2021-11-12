This is Why You Should Not Spend More Than 10 Minutes on the Toilet

There are many people who spend a lot of time on the toilet. Most of them love to sit on the toilet using their phone while doing their business. However, this is a harmful activity and can cause severe health disease, a doctor has warned. Dr Karan Rajan, an NHS surgeon, has warned that one should not spend more than 10 minutes on the toilet to avoid haemorrhoids also known as piles. In a video, he has explained how sitting longer than 10 minutes can affect your health and cause haemorrhoids -lumps inside and around your bottom (anus). Dr Karan, a clinical lecturer at Imperial College London and the University of Sunderland, in a video explained the proper way to spend your time on the loo to avoid haemorrhoid surgery. He had shared the video on Youtube in July this year. It has gone viral now after being uploaded on Tiktok recently. He listed three things that everyone should avoid doing on the toilet.

Advertisement

A doctor who regularly shares medical advice online, starts the video with the first tip to avoid haemorrhoid surgery. He asks his followers not to spend “your life on the toilet’. He says, “Try not to spend on average more than 10 minutes on the toilet. Gravity is not your friend." According to him, the longer a person spends his/her time on the toilet the longer “the blood can pool in these rectal veins causing haemorrhoids."

His second advice is not to strain when in the bathroom. Showing a graphic of the ‘formation process’ of haemorrhoids, he says straining on the toilet will result in blood vessels swelling up and causing haemorrhoids.

In his third and final advice, the surgeon with a massive social media following, warns everyone saying, “Don’t skip the fibre." According to him, everyone should aim for 2 to 30g of fibre a day unless they have “a specific medical condition."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.