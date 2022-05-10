This 'Ishq Vishk' Character Was Given Just One Dialogue and He Pretty Much Nailed it

Ishq Vishk starring Shahid Kapoor, Amrita Rao and Shenaz Treasury might look a lot brighter in nostalgia than in actual retrospect. The film came out in 2003, meaning 90s kids, who are particularly prone to nostalgia, were mere teens or pre-teens at the time. It means they learnt a lot of their romantic notions off films like this, and a whole lot of it was woefully regressive if not downright offensive. In Ishq Vishk too, the recognisable tropes were there- the virginal woman being “rewarded" with the man (-child) in the end, the woman wearing “revealing" clothes being rather brutish etc. However, the character that the film seemed to have gotten right was the one you’d least expect.

Ishq-e-Fillum on Twitter pointed out how the character of Dimpy, played by Damandeep Singh Baggan, used the single line afforded to him, “Kya baat kar raha hai yaar?" to portray an entire gamut of emotions. He could speak up, speak down, show excitement or express concern using just those six words.

The people who dug up these scenes sure have a remarkable eye for detail.

