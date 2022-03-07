This Italian Region is Paying Couples Rs 1.67 Lakh if They Get Married There

If you are going to get married soon, then you must choose Italy’s Lazio region because then you stand a chance of earning more than Rs 1.67 lakh. Yes, you read that right. The central region of Italy is offering couples a cash reward of 2,000 euros to spend on their weddings if they tie the knot in the area. The enticing offer is being given by the authorities of Lazio, which includes the country’s capital, Rome. The famous Trevi fountain is also located in Lazio itself.

Known as Nel Lazio con Amore, or Lazio with Love, the yearlong initiative is open to Italians and foreigners who get married or have a civil union in the area between January 1 and December 31, 2022. In a bid to revive the region’s wedding industry, which is witnessing the decimation due to the coronavirus pandemic, Lazio authorities came up with this unique incentive idea. Not just this, but 10 million euros i.e. more than Rs. 83 crore has been set aside by the region, which will be allocated to the couples when they purchase services or products from local caterers, florists, wedding planners, and event companies for their big day.

Advertisement

Despite Italy being the popular and exotic choice for many famous destination weddings like Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, and Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, the event industry in the country is experiencing the driest of spells after the pandemic. Explaining the same, the president of Lazio, Nicola Zingaretti was quoted by The Guardian as saying, “The scheme is needed to support a sector that has suffered badly from the economic crisis. We have put the significant investment in place also with an eye on the tourism sector, and with the awareness and pride of being able to boast about every part of our region, with many locations among the most magical and fascinating in the world thanks to an unparalleled cultural heritage." While the last official date to get married is December 31, 2022, receipts can be turned in until next year i.e. January 31, 2023, or until the funds are over.

What are your views about this enticing initiative?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.