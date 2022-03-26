This Japanese Restaurant Serves Miso Ramen Soup with Ice Cream and it Somehow Works

It has been rightly said that social media’s love for experimenting with bizarre food combinations is a never-ending tale. After witnessing the nightmare experiment of a Surat-based tea seller, who prepared tea with apples, bananas, and chikoo, a Japanese restaurant is now making the rounds of the internet for yet another outrageous food combination. Once again, social media had to witness the bizarre combination of two hot and cold, and sweet and spicy dishes. Recently, an Instagram user, Jesse Ogundiran shared a video of a Japanese restaurant which is serving their customers Miso Ramen soup with soft ice cream on it. Yes, you read that right. The restaurant named Franken in Japan’s Osaka serves this unique dish that has stunned the netizens. They serve a bowl of hot Japanese ramen topped with an entire ice cream cone, which is in chocolate and vanilla flavour.

The blogger in the video can be heard saying that the purpose behind this bizarre combination is that it adds creaminess to the spicy soup because of the milk. After tasting this weird fusion dish, which costs $10, the blogger actually liked it and said that it was a perfect blend of sweet and spicy.

The internet is divided over the video, which has been viewed more than 3.4 million times and has garnered over 168k likes, with some people really willing to try the combination while others weren’t as enthusiastic. One user wrote, “I mean ppl put cheese and/or sugar in their ramen and some people also put ice cuz they can’t handle the heat so I don’t see the big deal.” Another wrote, “A must try, hopefully I'll get a chance to travel back to Japan, gonna add this to my go-to place.” A third said, “Two of my favourite things! I’ll give it a try.”

Netizens in the comments section were mostly those who believed that the makers were high when they came up with this weird fusion of two delicious food items. A person wrote, “They must have amazing weed in Japan”. One user said, “Nah.. I don’t want my ramen to be sweet. That sounds like a texture nightmare to me, especially the cone.” Another wrote, “If this isn't illegal then it should be.” A third user wrote, “Nope. Sorry, but NO thanks. What’s next? A big slice of birthday cake? Pancakes? Donuts? Nonsense..”Would you like to give Miso Ramen with ice cream a try?

