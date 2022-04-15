This Japanese Restaurant Tops up Icecream With 'Wall Plaster'; See Pics

We have all witnessed a wave of bizarre food combinations in India where people try to bring their creativity into dishes only to end up in disasters.

A restaurant in Japan has come up with a weird-looking dish that resembles something you don’t want in your food. Located in the Ginza district of Tokyo, a restaurant, Opuses, serves an ice cream topped with something that looks like wall plaster.

Yes, you read that right. The pictures of the plaster-like ice cream were shared on Twitter and have since gone viral. In the photos, the ice cream is seen covered with thin grey coloured chips that resemble wall plaster.

But before you think that the chef scraped the plaster off the wall and sprinkled it on the ice cream, let us tell you that it is made of edible ingredients and is completely safe.

Due to its appearance, the restaurant has named it ‘Grey’. The ice cream is made from a mixture of strawberry ice cream and pistachio mousse, whereas the wall plaster topping is made using egg whites and meringue made of sugar.

The pictures of the weird ice cream garnered more than 2.2 lakh likes on Twitter, while it also left users baffled with its peculiar appearance. Replying to the Tweet, many users shared memes. One said that the ice cream is shedding its layers after getting old.

One user, who had tasted the dish, said that she was left puzzled as the waiter brought the dish for her. Another user, too, ate the ice cream and shared that it was difficult for him to mix it.

Earlier, another odd food combo went viral, which also originated from Japan. One restaurant in Japan also serves a combination of Miso Ramen soup and soft ice cream.

The dish was tasted and shared by a food vlogger on Instagram. While some thought that it was great, others were completely against trying something like it.

