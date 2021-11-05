This Japanese Super Expensive Fruit Costs as Much as Jewelry or a Piece of Land

Innovations and experimentation in farming are resulting in the creation of new and hybrid fruits and vegetables every day. Some of the most expensive fruits on earth are Ruby Roman grapes, Dekopon oranges and Sekai Ichi apples. However, the Yubari melon from Japan beats them all when it comes to price.

Luxurious fruits and vegetables of a certain variety are nothing new, but the Yubari melon costs so much money that you could easily buy gold jewellery or a piece of land with it. According to reports, the Yubari is so expensive that its price can go as high as lakhs. This fruit is sold exclusively in Japan and is extremely hard to access for even local shops and supermarkets, a factor which adds to its expensiveness.

If reports are to be believed, one kilogram of Yubari Melon can cost up to Rs 20 lakh. This fruit is only exclusive to the topmost tier of society i.e. the super-rich. Since this fruit is sold in very small quantities, it is not commonly sold by vendors or served in restaurants.

Even though the price of the fruit is a whopping Rs 20 lakh per kg, it is still in great demand among the rich in Japan. The fruit is grown exclusively in the Yubari region of Japan and is grown only inside greenhouses, as opposed to mass farming. The reason why these melons are so expensive is that they are protected by geographical indication, like Wagyu beef or Iberian ham.

