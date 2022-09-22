This Johannes Stoetter Artwork of a Frog is 5 Body-Painted Women

Artists are a boon to mankind. They create mind-blowing pieces of art and make us realise how important it is to understand the beauty of life. Italian artist Johannes Stoetter’s artwork featuring 5 body-painted women in the form of a frog is going viral on social media.

Johannes’s artwork is mostly inspired by wildlife photography, and he showcases his talent by deceiving people into believing that his art is a photograph. The hyper-realistic bodypainting of 5 women and converting them into a frog has been done so brilliantly that it serves as an optical illusion to the viewer. At first glance, it looks like there is no human involved and it is indeed a photograph. However, upon a closer look, you find the first woman, whose body acts as the centrepiece of the frog.

Going into further detail, two other women on her left and right, showcase the frog’s edges, eyes and forearms. The lower body and legs are composed of two people bent on their knees and their heads tucked behind the first woman. This is how the five women have been used to showcase a frog sitting on a leaf.

The detailing of the body paint to make it look like a frog is so finely executed that it is very difficult to differentiate between the woman and the whole frog. Not only is the body painted in detail but the poses are perfect to understand the difference between this art and an original photograph of a frog of the same colour.

Johannes’s Instagram handle has more than 1.28 lakh followers and his artworks are mostly inspired by wildlife and natural landscapes featuring body-painted humans.

