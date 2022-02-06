This 'Kacha Badam' Remix with Haryanvi Twist, Which Stars the Original Singer, is a Bop

The peanut seller Bhuban Badyakar, has yet again come up with a groovy twist by implementing the Haryanvi punch into the hit song ‘Kacha Badam’. Now the viral Bengali song has become a hit with the latest Haryanvi twist which has crossed all the language boundaries. While the original song ‘Kacha Badam’ continues to enjoy popularity, Badyakar has teamed up with Amit Dhull, a famous Haryanvi singer-actor for this latest remix. The latest Bilingual video features Badyakar singing the original lyrics by adding Haryani lyrics sung by Dhull.

Here is the video:

Along with the two singers, popular TikTok star Nisha Bhatt also joined the song. According to Indian Express, this is not the first Haryanvi remix. Earlier in December, he has featured another Bengali remix with two rappers – Ron-E and Pragya Dutta.

For the uninitiated, the song Kacha Badam has been an overnight sensation and climbed the trends chart very rapidly. But, while the song is known to almost every user on Instagram, not many are aware of the voice behind the viral track. The name of the creator of this viral sensation is Bhuban Badyakar, a resident of Kuraljuri village, Lakshminarayanpur Panchayat, West Bengal. Bhuban used to sing this song while selling various commodities, including peanuts.

A father of three, Bhuban sells peanuts to make a living. Things have been looking up ever since the waves of popularity that his song accumulated on social media started reaching Bhuban. His peanut-selling business has flourished ever since ‘Kacha Badam’ has taken the shape of a social media anthem.

Recently, Bhuban made headlines after he took cognizance of the popularity of his song and went to the police to demand rightful credit for his creation and put forth his intentions to copyright the song.

