This Karnataka Village Has Been Tagged ‘the Hometown of Blood Donors’ by Google

If you search for Akki Aluru on Google, the result will show ‘The Hometown of Blood Donors’. This village in Hanagal taluk of Haveri district in Karnataka is famous for its blood donors. More than 600 villagers have registered for blood donation here and are donating blood regularly. Karibasappa Gondi, a police constable in the Akki Aluru police station, began this initiative in 2015. Snehamytri Raktadaani Balaga is an army of these people who have made sure to donate blood religiously.

Until now, this team has made over 21,000 blood donations. ‘‘We call ourselves as blood soldiers. We have organized blood donation camps in around 19 villages until now. I have 5,100 blood donors names with their blood groups saved on my phone. So I arrange donation whenever needed. I have donated blood 52 times until now," says a proud Raktha Sainika (Blood Soldier) Karibasappa Gondi.

The team is so passionate about blood donation that they have travelled to far-off places to save lives in times of emergency. A few have even travelled to Goa at times. They even have a NWRTC bus called ‘Rakthadaana Ratha’ meaning the chariot of blood donation that has several information on blood donors and awareness on blood donation.

There are 23 children suffering from Thalassemia in the neighboring villages. The blood soldiers of Akki Aluru regularly donate blood to all the kids aged between 3 to 12 years. The patients have never struggled to find a donor with a whole army in their neighborhood.

Other than donating blood themselves, the residents of the village also organize several programs creating awareness on blood donation at various places. Every child in Akki Aluru is aware of blood donation and its benefits. Hence the village is very aptly the ‘Hometown of Blood donors’.​

