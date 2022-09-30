This Kid Doesn't Feel Like Studying. Internet Finds It Relatable

If given the opportunity, children would never get tired of playing throughout the day. But the same cannot be said when it comes to studying. It’s funny how kids come up with the strangest excuses to avoid studying sometimes. One such video has surfaced on the internet, in which a kid is seen complaining to his mother about having to study.

The viral video was shared on Twitter. In the clip, a boy can be seen crying while studying. He is even heard saying, “Padhte Padhte Buddha ho Jayaunga (I’ll grow old by studying all my life)." In a rib-tickling response, his mother quips, “Padh Likh Ke Buddha Hona. Anpad Hoke Kyu Buddha Hona Hai? (Gain knowledge as you grow old. Why do you want to be an illiterate old man?)"

Check out the viral video below:

Soon after the viral video surfaced on the micro-blogging platform, it left Twitterati in splits. So far, the video has garnered more than 4 lakh views and over 3.5k users have re-tweeted it too.

In the comment section of the video, one of the users wrote, “Poor kid! please make learning fun for kids and praise them often."

Another jokingly commented, “Baat to sahi h! Shaadi ke baad bhi pdh hi rahe h. But abhi bhi job less hain."

Some one also pointed out, “Koi batao iss masum ko nahi padhkar bhi budhdha ho jayega..padhkar mahan budhdha hoga."

