This Kid Hit With 'Monday Blues' Just Before Boarding School Bus is All of Us

Mondays can be hard. However, we still have to get up and go to work after a great weekend. This is the story of everyone, even of a 4-year-old kid. Yes, you read that right. Recently, CBS News posted a video of a 4-year-old kid named Landry King on their YouTube channel in which he can be seen lying on the ground mid-way from his door to the school bus. Sharing the video, the news portal titled it, “4-year-old has ‘case of the Mondays’ while getting on school bus for preschool."

In the video, we can see a small kid carrying a school bag on his back. He is walking through the driveway and suddenly stops. He bends in front and then suddenly lies on the ground. He then gets up looking at the bus attendant coming towards him. The bus attendant comes out of the yellow school bus and picks the child and takes him inside the bus. After looking at the clip, we can’t stop laughing at the condition of the little one beating the Monday blues.

According to CBS News, the clip of the CCTV camera was shared by the mother of the school kid, Landry. She shared the video thanking the bus attendant for bearing with his child and being patient with him. She even said that at times her son can be a bit dramatic. The video has gained a lot of attention on the internet and is getting viral.

People reacted with hilarious comments and reactions below the video. One of the users wrote, “I feel you kid I want to do this some days in the parking lot for work," while another one said that the kid will laugh while looking back at this video after years. Praising the kid for standing up, someone commented that the video is beautiful as the kid got back after any help.

It’s just a video but yes, it gave us a great message that no matter how hard you want to give up, you should stand up and continue what you have to do. Well done, Landry!

