This Leave Application Of a UP Student Is The Best Thing Ever Shared On Internet

In school, we all were taught to write a leave application. We used to write them during exams or when we needed to inform the teacher of the reason for leave. Be it English, Hindi or any regional language, every letter has a certain pattern. However, an old post shared by an Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer Arpit Verma is of a leave application written by a student.

The student, who hails from Bundelkhand, Uttar Pradesh, wrote the letter in Bundeli language. He is a student in Secondary School.

The body of the letter read, “Mahanubhav, Toh Masaheb eso hai ki do din se chadh raho hai jo bokhar aur upar se naak beh rahi soo alag. Jey ke maare hum school nhi aa paaye, soo tamhai pao pr ke nivedan aahe ki do-teen din ki chhuti de dete, toh bado aacho rehto agar hum nhi aaye toh kon so tamho school band ho jey. Tamho Aagyakari shishay, Kalua (Dear sir, I have been feeling feverish for the last two dasy. On top of that, I have a runny nose. I request you to grant me two-four days of leave. Even if I don’t come to school, it won’t be closed, your sincerely Kalua)."

The officer penned the caption of the post in Hindi, “Chhuti ke liye aavedan patr (application for leave)."

The micro-blogging site users are having a gala time reacting to the post. “Reasons why I won’t leave this app," wrote one of the users.

Another person added, “Ab ka to ma bhe ya wali application du ga college ma (I’ll also give a similar leave application in my college)."

One more person commented, “Nice application for all students."

The video has received more than 9,500 likes and 1,200 retweets since it was uploaded.

