This LEGO Version of BTS and Coldplay's Collab of 'My Universe' is 'Bultaoreune'

“They said that we can’t be together, Because, because we come from different sides," sums up how BTS, a K-pop boyband from South Korea overcame language and geographic boundaries. Their latest collaboration of the song with Coldplay, which Chris Martin described as “really don’t believe in any boundaries or separation of anything really," really embodies it, and the track ‘My Universe’ is a gift that keeps on giving. Fans of both K-Pop and the British band went crazy when the chartbuster was released last month and the buzz around it is refusing to die down. The bands also performed the track together at the Global Citizens live concert. The track debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 charts upon release. The music video of the song had more than 66 million views in just over 48 hours. Now, there’s even a LEGO version of ‘My Universe’! The fan-made version by Coldplay Lego, a Twitter account, is winning accolades online with its attention to every detail from the original music video. From the fancy production set to the members of both the British and Korean bands and even the DJ, the LEGO version has left no stone unturned to recreate the perfect universe. Take a look at the LEGO video below.

Animated by Clément Boquet, the video has garnered around 75k views on YouTube. It has even grabbed the attention of Coldplay band which retweeted it saying “This blows my mind".

Fans also expressed their delight in seeing their favourite boy bands reimagined in LEGO world.

The Coldplay Lego account has recreated photos of the British boy band as well as their ‘Higher Power’ video.

The song ‘My Universe’ throws light on the power of love and how it transcends all boundaries. The original video from the album ‘Music of the Spheres’, which features ethereal visuals of aliens and spaceships, was created by Dave Meyers and clocked in over 87 million views.

