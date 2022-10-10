This Little Boy Went on His First Tram Ride and Internet Wants to 'Bottle' His Joy

Seeing the world through a toddler’s eyes can be healing, and a potent moment has been going viral on social media. Experiencing something for the first time becomes a progressively rare joy as we grow older, and there’s perhaps nothing better than a child’s point of view to put us back in touch with the simpler pleasures of life. Michelle Baoo, who’s the mother of Bebe Baoo and BB2, posts relatable videos of her family life with her partner and two boys. She recently shared a video of her little boy experiencing his first tram ride and it’s melting hearts. In the video, the happy child takes in his surroundings on the tram with wonder, and then breaks into a wide grin of excitement.

“We took the kids on their first tram ride recently. And they enjoyed it!!" Michelle captioned the video. “That smile… Wish I could bottle that joy… Beautiful! Thanks for sharing," one Instagram user commented. Another commented, “Bahaha he’s like look it’s a seat and I’m sitting in it. Lol instead of a baby bucket seat or a restraining high chair ya know! [sic]" One commenter even went as far as to say that the toddler looks like a baby version of BTS’ Jungkook.

Michelle’s kids take an interest in many different things, including Marvel superheroes, eating gummies and visiting the zoo. Sharing Bebe’s love for Marvel heroes, Michelle posted a video on Instagram and wrote, “After Bebe watched the new thor movie on @disneyplusau, he got a new Thor suit and we realised he had quite the collection of avengers suits. He says he wants to be @chrishemsworth @chrisevans @robertdowneyjr @markruffalo @tomholland2013." Bebe sure has a lot of ambition there.

Michelle also posts videos about food and travel and her kids’ takes on very important matters such as sliced up oranges and sticker sheets.

