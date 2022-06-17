This Little Pup Pulling Prank on Its Owner is The Cutest Thing on the Internet

Animals, like humans, do love fun and plot various plans and tricks to surprise their owners. All the dog lovers or owners might have observed the childish and yet mischievous activities of their pets. For those who don’t own a pet, it might be surprising to see how these creatures plan and execute it.

Seeing a puppy playing pranks on his human friend, especially in a planned manner, makes it seem that these pets are becoming experts.

The video we are talking about has been shared on Twitter by the username @javroar. The video has crossed 40 lakhs views and has more than 4 lakh likes. About 60,000 comments have been made on the video.

Before going ahead, have a look at this video.

In the video, two cute puppies are happy and enjoying themselves when one of them notices their master. It runs away but the other, little mischievous puppy, stood there hiding.

As soon as the man came up, the mischievous puppy jumped on him and surprised the owner. But the puppy, being clever, understood that his prank was unsuccessful. The poor pup’s hard work went in vain.

To continue the mood, the person retaliates against the puppy and surprises him. The naughty pup frightens him again by jumping toward him with small steps.

The video is creating a sensation among the pet owners and they are also trying to do the same fun activity with their doggos. The video has received 120.8k retweets.

