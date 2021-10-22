Home » News » Buzz » This London Apartment Has Something Hidden In Plain Sight, Can You Spot it?

The flat is in close proximity to King’s Road and the River Thames. Credits: Representative image.
Pictures of a swanky apartment in Chelsea, London, is going viral thanks to a deceptive bookshelf that hides a kitchen behind it.

Updated: October 22, 2021, 15:48 IST

An apartment in Chelsea, London, is becoming a brick-and-mortar celebrity as pictures of the house are going viral on social media. By the looks of it, the interiors of the apartment seem like any other swanky space at a posh corner of London. But on a closer look, the apartment reveals something extraordinary. What appears to be a grand library located in the reception room is nothing but a decoy hiding a fully functioning kitchen behind it. The entire setup slides apart to reveal a sleek and minimalistic open-plan kitchen. According to the realtors, the apartment is located in a very exquisite part of London. The flat is in close proximity to King’s Road, while the River Thames is just a short walk away. “The apartment consists of a large reception room with a sleek open plan kitchen, cleverly screened out of sight," an agent at Wilfords London told The Sun.

The agent added, “The apartment has a generous double bedroom with built-in storage and a modern bathroom. The rent may seem steep for a one-bed flat, but it is quite the bargain for the area." According to reports, the monthly rent for this house with a hidden kitchen is £2,383, or roughly Rs. 2.5 lakh, and is a fully-furnished setup, including a grand sofa and a bed.

Weird houses and establishments have become a trend as people are drawn towards the quirkiness rather than the amenities of the place. One such place was reported from Texas, USA. A house worth $1 million or Rs. 7.5 crore had fake windows installed. The house was similar to a warehouse from the inside, though it looked like a sprawling mansion from the outside. In addition, the house at the entrance features a glass safety window, the kind you see at a detention center.

